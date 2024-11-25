Media release from Asheville Police Department:
Asheville, NC (November 25, 2024): The Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Vickie Lynne Wrenn (02/05/1958) was last seen the afternoon of Nov. 20 on Choctaw Street waiting for a transportation service. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches, about 175 pound
s, with gray hair and blue eyes. She has a scar on her right hand. Her family is concerned for her welfare.
If anyone has information about her whereabouts, please contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. You can also submit an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
