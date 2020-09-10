Press release from AdvisorSmith:

AdvisorSmith released its newest report on the “Safest Cities in North Carolina.” From our research, we discovered that Asheville is the #16 safest large city in North Carolina.

Our study analyzed violent and property crimes from 17 large, 57 midsize, and 174 small cities. Crime scores were calculated for each city and the cities were ranked to find the safest places in North Carolina.

We discovered that:

Asheville had a total crime score of 112.4, which was above the average of 74 in large North Carolina cities with over 100,000 residents. Biltmore Forest (#5 small), Fletcher (#21 small), Mars Hill (#24 small)

Asheville’s violent crime rate was 26.2 per 1000 residents, compared with an average of 17.3 per 1000 in large North Carolina cities.

The city’s property crime rate was 51.4 per 1000 residents. Statewide, the average property crime rate in large cities was 29.8 per 1000.

You can see our complete study and the rest of the cities here: https://advisorsmith.com/data/safest-cities-in-north-carolina.