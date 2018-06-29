Press release from the Asheville Regional Airport:

At its June meeting, the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority Board, upon staff recommendation, voted to reduce the price for the parking garage to $12 per day, beginning July 1. Asheville Regional Airport’s phenomenal growth resulted in the necessary construction of a five-story parking garage. The airport now offers 400 more public parking spaces than were available prior to the garage’s construction.

Because no Federal Aviation Administration funds can be used to construct and operate a parking facility, the airport sought bond financing for the $22 million structure. The bond was approved, in part, because of the projected revenue that would be generated once the new garage opened. Pricing for the garage was set at $13 per day, Long Term surface parking at $9 per day, and Short Term (hourly) parking at $20 per day, per the business plan. To date, passenger numbers and use of the parking facilities has exceeded projections, and the actual revenue at this time is higher than needed to cover bond debt.



More changes coming soon

The airport is adding an automated car counting system to the parking facilities, so passengers will know upon arrival how many spaces are available in each lot or in the garage. It will take approximately 8-10 weeks for the signs and technology to be constructed and installed. This amenity will help passengers make informed decisions about where to park upon their arrival at the airport.