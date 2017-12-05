From the Asheville Regional Airport:
Local schools and musicians to serenade airport travelers this holiday season at AVL
(Asheville, N.C.) This holiday season airport travelers are sure to be delighted with cheerful “Sounds of the Holidays” from numerous western North Carolina school choruses (K-12) and local musicians. The first performance can be heard on Tuesday, December 5 and the last performance on Thursday, December 28. This annual program brings enjoyment to locals and visitors alike, along their journeys.
“This is one of those feel-good events where we can invite the community into the airport and celebrate the season,” said Tina Kinsey, director of marketing and public relations. “When our visitors hear these local chorus groups and other musicians, we hope they relax and enjoy their time in the airport as they make their way to their holiday destinations.”
DECEMBER 2017 SCHEDULE
- Glen Arden Elementary School | Glen Arden Chorus
Tuesday, December 5, 10-10:30 a.m.
- Rosman High School | The Rosman Highlighters
Wednesday, December 6, 11-11:30 a.m.
- Bruce Drysdale Elementary School | Bruce Drysdale Choir
Thursday, December 7, 11-11:30 a.m.
- North Buncombe Elementary School Chorus
Friday, December 8, 9:30-10 a.m.
- West Buncombe Elementary School | Folkways Choir
Monday, December 11, 3:30-4 p.m.
- East Henderson High School | Eagle Voices
Tuesday, December 12, 10-10:30 a.m.
- MUSIC IN THE AIRPORT PIANIST | Marilynn Seits
Thursday, December 13, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- MUSIC IN THE AIRPORT PIANIST | Mike Andersen
Thursday, December 14, 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
- Hominy Valley Elementary School | 4th Grade Chorus
Friday, December 15, 10-10:30 a.m.
- MUSIC ON THE FLY | Jane Kramer & Ben Phan
Friday, December 15, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- North Buncombe Middle School | 7th Grade Chorus
Monday, December 18, 10-10:30 a.m.
- Brevard Elementary School Chorus
Monday, December 18, 3:30-4 p.m.
- WD Williams YMCA
Tuesday, December 21, 10-10:30 a.m.
- MUSIC ON THE FLY | TBA
Friday, December 22, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- MUSIC IN THE AIRPORT PIANIST | Mike Andersen
Thursday, December 28, 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
For more information, visit flyavl.com
