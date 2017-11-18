Airport parking garage is now partially open for public use

(Asheville, N.C.) Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) opened the second level of its new parking garage on Friday, Nov. 17. The terminal-level portion of the garage was opened in anticipation of the high passenger utilization expected during the Thanksgiving week.

The partially opened parking garage in addition to the existing short-term, long-term, credit card and remote shuttled lots will provide ample parking for passengers and visitors to the airport. The parking garage will be fully opened as soon as all inspections are completed, which should be within the next week or two.