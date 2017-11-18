From the Asheville Regional Airport:
Airport parking garage is now partially open for public use
(Asheville, N.C.) Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) opened the second level of its new parking garage on Friday, Nov. 17. The terminal-level portion of the garage was opened in anticipation of the high passenger utilization expected during the Thanksgiving week.
The partially opened parking garage in addition to the existing short-term, long-term, credit card and remote shuttled lots will provide ample parking for passengers and visitors to the airport. The parking garage will be fully opened as soon as all inspections are completed, which should be within the next week or two.
For more information about the airport, visit www.flyavl.com.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.