Record passenger numbers continue: October 2017 was the busiest month in history at Asheville Regional Airport

(Asheville, N.C.) — October 2017 was the busiest month on record at AVL, topping the previous record set in July 2017. Specifically, 102,095 passengers used the airport in October, topping the previous record of 100,998 monthly passengers, and exhibiting an increase of 17.3 prcent over the same period last year. Year-to-date, passenger numbers are up 14 percent compared to 2016 – setting the pace for a fourth consecutive record year.

“We are busier than we have ever been,” said Lew Bleiweis, A.A.E., executive director, “and we are working diligently to continue to meet the needs of our growing base of passengers. Our local travelers are finding the flight options they need, right here at their home airport. At the same time, we are welcoming many visitors to our area. The airport’s growth is a reflection of the vibrancy of our great region.”

October’s large increase in passengers was driven by a significant increase in seats offered in our market by Allegiant, American and United Airlines, and by travelers’ willingness to purchase those seats and fly to and from AVL. The planes are full, and the demand for air service is outpacing the supply. Asheville and western North Carolina continue to grow as a popular destination, and the passenger numbers reflect this fact.

“I would like to thank area residents for continuing to use their local airport,” said Bleiweis. “Our mission is to provide an exceptional airport experience, and our airline partners’ continued commitment to our region contributes to the excellent air service available here.”