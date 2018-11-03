Press release from Asheville Regional Airport:

Beginning this weekend, travelers can book nonstop flights from Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) on American Airlines to Philadelphia International Airport for travel starting on or after May 3, 2019.

This new roundtrip service will be offered daily and will provide easy, nonstop access to Philadelphia, as well as many one-stop European connections.

“The momentum of growth continues at Asheville Regional Airport,” said Lew Bleiweis, A.A.E., Executive Director. “American Airlines has a long history in our region and is a core provider of air service at AVL through their Charlotte hub. It is exciting that our community will have another excellent option for air service, not only to access the great city of Philadelphia, but to also connect to many additional domestic and international destinations.”

Asheville Regional Airport was named as the second fastest growing airport in the country by Bloomberg News this year, and the growth is continuing. With 27 consecutive months of passenger growth, and eleven consecutive months of double-digit growth, AVL has moved comfortably into the small-hub category of airports in the U.S. American Airlines’ service to Philadelphia is the sixteenth nonstop destination available from AVL. To book a flight, visit aa.com.