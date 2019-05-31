Press release from the City of Asheville:

What neighborhood traffic issues are on your mind, Asheville? The City’s Neighborhood Advisory Committee invites everyone to come to a solution-based community discussion about just that.

The Neighborhood Advisory Committee invites everyone to attend the first of two Neighborhood Forums planned for this year. The forums will provide an opportunity for neighborhoods to discuss and find solutions to a particular issue. This first one will focus on neighborhood traffic. Representatives from all City neighborhoods and associations are especially encouraged to attend.

The Neighborhood Traffic Issues Forum will be held from 10 a.m. to noon June 22 at A-B Tech Community College’s Conference Center, 16 Fernihurst Drive. Refreshments will be served.

The event is free and everyone is welcome to attend. We do ask that participants RSVP at this Eventbrite link to help us get a headcount for planning purposes.

For questions or more information, please contact Neighborhood & Community Engagement Manager Brenda Mills at 828-259-5506 or bmills@ashevillenc.gov.