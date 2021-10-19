Press release from City of Asheville:

Asheville Rides Transit (ART) is making some minor schedule changes, aimed to improve reliability for riders by reducing early and late trips.

Starting Oct. 31, eight routes will have schedule changes.

The table here shows which routes will have changes, with links to the updated schedule included.

New maps will be available at the ART Transit Station (49 Coxe Ave.) prior to the changes, and staff will be available to answer questions and help guide riders at the ART Transit Station downtown

Hours of operations and fares ($1) will remain the same.

You can download the Transit App, which offers real-time bus route and arrival information.

You can also visit RideTheArt.com to stay updated on information.

Future changes

More improvements are in store for ART in the future. City Council added funding this year for improvements to the transit system, including extended service hours and increased frequency for the S3 & S6. Unfortunately, staff is unable to implement these changes at this time due to nationwide bus driver shortages. While the funding is secured, ART does not currently have the number of bus drivers needed for implementation. ART will continue to recruit drivers so these changes can be feasible in the future.