Press release from Asheville School:

From February 26 to March 2, Asheville School will host artist-in-residence Anabella Lenzu. Lenzu is a New York based dance teacher and choreographer who will work extensively with Asheville School students and host two community dance workshops that are free and open to the public.

Lenzu has worked across Argentina, Chile, Italy and the United States. She directs her company, Anabella Lenzu DanceDrama, in New York, New York. During her residency at Asheville School, she will work with Chair of Fine Arts Kathy Leiner to create dance choreography for Asheville School’s spring interdisciplinary arts performance.

Leiner says that hosting an artist-in-residence is an exciting chance for Asheville School students to learn from and collaborate with a professional working artist. “This presents a unique opportunity for our students to explore new perspectives on the creative process,” she said.

During Lenzu’s residency, she will offer two workshops that are free and open to the public.

On Tuesday, February 27 and Thursday, March 1, intermediate and advanced dancers are invited to attend Lenzu’s workshops: ‘Emotion Creates Motion & Motion Creates Emotion.’

Lenzu will focus on technique and repertory. Dancers will develop alignment technique and an understanding of the dynamic in dance. Lenzu’s DanceDrama repertory emphasizes the use of imagination, interpretation and body coordination and control.

Lenzu says that the workshops will explore dancers’ awareness of self and others and will seek to help dancers connect or reconnect with the joy of dance. “My emphasis is on the journey rather than the destination, on understanding the impulses generated by movements and gestures,” she said. “I am constantly searching for authentic and honest movement.”

To register or learn more information, please contact Asheville School Chair of Fine Arts Kathy Leiner at 828-215-2410 or email her at leinerk@ashevilleschool.org.

Asheville School is a nationally acclaimed co-ed, college preparatory boarding and day school for students in grades 9 through 12. The 288 students enrolled at Asheville School represent 21 states and 14 countries. Recent graduates have been accepted to Amherst, Columbia, Davidson, Duke, Elon, Emory, Furman, Georgetown, Harvard, NC State, Rhodes, Sewanee, UNC-Chapel Hill, University of Virginia, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, William & Mary, WashU, Wofford, and Yale among others.