The annual Asheville School Open House is set for Monday, Jan. 15. This event is perfect for families who are interested in an initial glimpse into student life at Asheville School.

The Open House begins at 9:30 a.m. and will explore topics like residential and community life, academics, afternoon athletics and activities, relationships and the transition from Asheville School to college and beyond.

“This event is a great way to have an initial view of what makes Asheville School so special,” says Director of Admission John Smith. Attendees will go on a campus tour led by current students, see presentations by current faculty members on school life, participate in a student panel discussion and learn about the admission process.

For a more personalized experience, Smith encourages all families who are interested in learning more about Asheville School to contact the Admission Office to set up a one-on-one visit. During admission visits families generally have the opportunity to meet students and faculty members, go on a student-guided campus tour, and join the entire school community for a family-style seated meal in the dining hall.

The regular decision deadline to apply to Asheville School is Feb. 1 for the 2018-19 school year. You can see more information here.

To register for the Asheville School Open House or set up a visit, please call the Asheville School Admission Office at 828-254-6345 or email admission@ashevilleschool.org