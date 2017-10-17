From event promoters:
Opening Reception at the Asheville School for Cindy Walton’s “Confluence: Abstraction & Landscape Coming Together”
- WHAT: The Asheville School, a nationally-acclaimed coed boarding school for students in grades 9 through 12, will hold an opening reception and exhibit of new paintings by local artist Cindy Walton.Walton has had a number of one-person exhibits across the southeast; solo venues include the Asheville Area Arts Council and the Johnson City (Tennessee) Area Arts Council. Her work has been exhibited at the Asheville Art Museum, South Cobb (Georgia) Arts Alliance, Florida’s National Vernissage des Femmes Artistes exhibit, various colleges and universities, and elsewhere. Her work is in the collections of City Bank Corporation and other entities, and in numerous private collections.
- WHEN: The opening reception will be November 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display until December 14, 2017.
- WHERE: Asheville School’s Walker Arts Center in the Crawford Art Gallery
- DETAILS: Through writings and bold marks traveling in and out of the layers of oil and cold wax, Walton captures action, energy and quiet musings of nature in her paintings. The surfaces are layered with paint to create depth and texture. As the layers are built, Cindy incises the surface with sharp-edged tools and large sticks of oil paint.
“I seek to project authentic intimate interpretations of the world as I encounter it—coast and mountains, past and present,” says Walton of her work. For further information, please visit her website at www.cindywalton.com.
