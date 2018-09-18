Press release from Asheville School:
Using a wide range of techniques, Asheville contemporary artist Nan Davis transforms her canvases into stunning expressions of color, landscape and emotion.
Join Davis and Asheville School Fine Arts for the opening of her solo show, “The Way I See It,” on Thursday, October 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Walker Art Center’s John M. Crawford Art Gallery. (See directions and campus map. www.ashevilleschool.org/about/directions)
Davis seeks to captivate those who view her work. “I want to create a painting that draws you in to look closely to see the mystery of its creation,” she says. “I want you to feel the pleasure and the joy of original art still warm with creative vibration.”
“The Way I See It” will hang from October 11 to October 31. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment on Saturday. Call Nan Davis, 828-774-9054, for questions or to make an appointment.
25% of show sales will be donated to Pisgah Legal Services.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.