Press release from Asheville School:

Using a wide range of techniques, Asheville contemporary artist Nan Davis transforms her canvases into stunning expressions of color, landscape and emotion.

Join Davis and Asheville School Fine Arts for the opening of her solo show, “The Way I See It,” on Thursday, October 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Walker Art Center’s John M. Crawford Art Gallery. (See directions and campus map. www.ashevilleschool.org/about/directions)

Davis seeks to captivate those who view her work. “I want to create a painting that draws you in to look closely to see the mystery of its creation,” she says. “I want you to feel the pleasure and the joy of original art still warm with creative vibration.”

“The Way I See It” will hang from October 11 to October 31. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment on Saturday. Call Nan Davis, 828-774-9054, for questions or to make an appointment.

25% of show sales will be donated to Pisgah Legal Services.