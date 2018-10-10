Press release from Asheville School:

On Thursday, October 18, Asheville School Fine Arts will debut “The Swan Song. A Study in Terror,” a play by Mike Johnson. The production comes just in time for Halloween, promising to scare the daylights out of audiences.

Suspense builds as the events of a single day unfold. The audience follows a recently bereaved heiress, Olivia Hebdon, as she seeks answers to the many questions surrounding the deaths of her parents.

According to the publisher, The Swan Song is “a depraved tale of mystery, murder, magic, madness and hideous revenge.”

Join Asheville School Fine Arts and delve into the thrilling suspense of this play! The production will run October 18-20 at Asheville School in the Walker Arts Center’s Graham Theater (directions<https://www.ashevilleschool.org/about/directions>).

Showings will be on Thursday, October 18, beginning at 7:15 p.m.; on Friday, October 19, beginning at 7:15 p.m. with a pre-show reception in the John M. Crawford Gallery beginning at 6:30 p.m.; and on Saturday, October 20, beginning at 2 p.m.

The show is free and open to the public.