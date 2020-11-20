Press release from Asheville City Schools:

With COVID-19 cases rising and community spread increasing across the state, Dr. Gene Freeman has decided that all Asheville City Schools buildings will be closed the week following our Thanksgiving Holiday, Monday-Friday, Nov. 30- Dec. 4.

Knowing many students and staff will be traveling next week, he would like the entire Cougar Family to have the opportunity to quarantine. As you can see on our COVID-19 dashboard , this decision is NOT driven by a COVID cluster anywhere within our district. It has simply been made with your safety in mind.



Please know remote instruction WILL continue as planned for all students the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 4; our educators will simply be carrying out instruction from the safety of their homes.

With staff working remotely, our community-based PODS will be closed for in-person instruction, and afterschool programming through the City of Asheville’s Parks & Recreation Department will not occur. Our preschool program will also be closed for in-person instruction. Therefore, should your child traditionally attend PODS or the preschool program, know they will NOT report to the campus but will instead be learning from home on Nov. 30-Dec. 4.



Additionally, if your child was set to begin an in-person, elementary school, small group on Monday, Nov. 30, please know their start date will also be pushed back one week to Monday, Dec. 7.

With staff working from home, our food distribution sites will also NOT be serving meals Nov. 30-Dec. 4. However, should your family need additional resources, please reach out to your school social worker.