The City of Asheville wants to help residents stay informed about development projects by connecting residents to information about proposed projects, as well as the review and approval process.

The City has several online tools already available to help people find information about development projects, such as the City’s Technical Review Committee project map.

To help tailor notification and access of information to residents’ needs, City staff is considering building a new tool to help people access data about proposed development projects. A survey just launched for our residents this month on Open City Hall Asheville will help inform development of a new notification tool.

This tool would connect residents with information about large-scale development projects such as:

· Subdivisions;

· Projects requiring rezoning;

· Projects with public hearings;

· Large apartment complexes and commercial buildings, and;

· Projects that are reviewed by City Council.

All residents are invited to take the survey at this link.

Survey results will help City staff understand what kind of information our residents would like to have and how they would like to access it.

The survey will remain open through Oct. 28.

Find a copy of this press release on Asheville City Source.