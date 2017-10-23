Press release from Asheville Sister Cities:

Asheville Sister Cities, Inc. (ASCI) is holding its biggest annual event, the Global Glitz, on Saturday, November 4 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Century Room at Pack’s Tavern in downtown Asheville. This event raises money to benefit the organization’s scholarship program, which provides area students the opportunity to study in Asheville’s sister cities around the world.

Attendees will enjoy hors d’ouevres, a cash bar, door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle, all while dancing to the sounds of WestSound, Asheville’s premier Motown, blues, country and R&B band. There will also be entertainment representative of each of Asheville’s sister cities.

Advance tickets for the Global Glitz are $45 each and may be purchased online at www.ashevillesistercities.org. Tickets at the door are $55 each.

The Asheville Sister Cities Global Glitz is open to the public, and annual memberships to Sister Cities will be available at the door for only $25.

With the addition of Dunkeld-Birnam, Scotland this fall, Asheville now has seven sister cities, with Osogbo, Nigeria; Saumur, France; Karpenisi, Greece; Valladolid and San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico; and Vladikavkaz, Russia rounding out the list.

“The Global Glitz is an excellent opportunity for the community to learn all about our organization, our sister cities and numerous programs,” said ASCI President Karon Korp. “In addition to regular food and wine tastings, performing-arts events, film screenings and other special events, we regularly connect businesses, schools, and other entities in Western North Carolina with their counterparts in our sister cities.

“We also host delegations from our sister cities and send delegations abroad as well,” she added. “In fact, we welcomed a delegation of fifteen and the Mayor of Valladolid, Mexico to Asheville earlier this month.”

ASCI also regularly coordinates philanthropic endeavors. For example, it recently wrapped up a fundraising campaign to purchase more than 100 wheelchairs for individuals in Valladolid and San Cristóbal de las Casas. The chairs will be delivered in early 2018. Another recent project was the funding and construction of 29 fresh-water wells in Osogbo in partnership with other organizations and a generous grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“In everything we do, our ultimate goal is to promote peace through global friendship,” said Korp. “We hope that the community will join us at the Global Glitz and not only support this mission, but become an active part of it.”

For more information on Asheville Sister Cities, visit www.ashevillesistercities.org.