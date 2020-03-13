Press release from the City of Asheville:

In concert with Buncombe County, on March 12, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer signed a State of Emergency proclamation for the City of Asheville, based on the public health emergency posed by COVID-19.

As part of the City’s State of Emergency, organized gatherings of 250 or more persons were prohibited on City-owned property.

Shortly after the City’s State of Emergency was declared, Gov. Roy Cooper issued guidance recommending that all gatherings of 100 or more persons be cancelled or postponed. In order to adhere to this new guidance, Mayor Manheimer has issued the attached amendment to the City’s proclamation declaring a State of Emergency.

As amended, the City’s declaration of a State of Emergency now prohibits organized gatherings of 100 or more persons on City-owned property.

The proclamation (attached) prohibits any organized group of 100 persons or more to assemble on property owned by the City of Asheville. This includes the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville. It remains in effect until rescinded. Also of note, the WNC Nature Center has closed, for now.

There are NO presumptive positive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Buncombe County, according to Buncombe County Health & Human Services. The City of Asheville continues to work closely with the County Health Department to coordinate efforts to contain the spread of illness in our community and to promote awareness of those who might be at a higher risk of serious outcomes related to COVID-19.

This is an evolving situation and information is often changing. For resources on prevention best practices and news updates, visit Buncombe Ready. Guidance is also posted on the Buncombe County Health & Human Services website.

For information on how to sign up for City and County government and City and County schools alerts, visit this link.