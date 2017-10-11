Asheville Storytelling Circle, Founded in 1995, Celebrates 22 Years With a Stellar Program of Tellers and Tales!

WHAT: Tellabration! A Worldwide Storytelling Event

WHEN: November 19, 2017; 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Folk Art Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway

HOW MUCH: General Admission $10.

It’s Time for Tellabration! when thousands of people around the world gather in small towns and big cities to celebrate storytelling during the week before Thanksgiving. The international celebration of storytelling, known as Tellabration! serves to build grassroots community support for the age-old art of storytelling. Since its beginning in 1988, the annual observance has grown into one of the most impressive collective events in the history of the modern storytelling revival.

Citizens of Asheville and surrounding areas join the global TELLABRATION! Spirit for the twenty-second year, as Asheville Storytelling Circle hosts the regional event with a line-up of tellers drawn from the best North Carolina has to offer. In 2017 the perennially sold-out performance showcases the abundant talent of America’s premiere Naturalist, Herbalist & Storyteller, North Carolina’s own Doug Elliott, and Asheville Storytelling Circle tellers: Chet Allen, Lee Lyons, Becky Stone, and Emcee Mary White.

Founded in 1995, Asheville Storytelling Circle is a nonprofit organization dedicated to excellence in the oral tradition by affirming various cultures through storytelling and nourishing the development of emerging and established artists.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and are available at the door on the day of the event. Tickets may be reserved in advance for pick-up at the door. Information: 828-274-1123 or 828-777-9177.

Tellabration is sponsored by the Southern Highlands Craft Guild in partnership with Asheville Storytelling Circle and the National Storytelling Network.

DIRECTIONS to the Folk Art Center: From Interstate 40 East: Take Exit 55 to Highway 70. Turn left and go about one mile to the Blue Ridge Parkway. Go underneath the Parkway and exit right onto the Parkway entrance ramp. At the stop sign, turn left (north) onto the Parkway. Go approximately one-half mile and the Folk Art Center is on the left.