Youth Organizers Plan Anniversary Women’s March on Asheville

An anniversary Women’s March on Asheville will take place downtown Asheville on January 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. The peaceful sidewalk march will start at the Roger McGuire Green in front of City Hall. It will proceed to South Charlotte Street, circle back around onto Biltmore Avenue, and end at the Vance Monument. The mostly flat route is about 1.4 miles.

This year, high schooler Sawyer Taylor-Arnold is taking the lead in organizing the anniversary march. “We wish to continue this stimulating tradition of joining together and raising our voices to create nationwide change. A year ago, women and men around the country stood together in solidarity to advocate for the protection of the rights of individuals across the nation. Since then, we have witnessed attacks on our communities through developments like the muslim ban, the deportation of former DACA recipients, the retraction of net neutrality, and many more. But we have also witnessed the profound effects of our mobilization through social movements like #metoo and political advancements like the election of Doug Jones,” Taylor-Arnold stated.

Sarah Kate Head, one of the youth organizers of the anniversary march and also a student at Asheville High, added, “It is imperative that we continue to elevate the voices of the voiceless. We must persist, protest, and vote in order to solidify the progress we’ve made and continue to make more.”

As in January 2017 for the Women’s March on Asheville, anniversary march t-shirts are sold to support the important work of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. Online orders will soon be made available at https://squareup.com/store/WomensMarchOnAsheville .

Last year’s Women’s March on Asheville lead organizer, Dr. Marie-Line Germain, has since made the Asheville March an affiliate of MarchON, an organization whose mission is to get out the vote in the 2018 midterm elections (http://marchonthepolls.org/). This year, she is assisting the anniversary Women’s March in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information about the 2018 anniversary march on Asheville and volunteering options, visit https://m.facebook.com/WomensMarchAVL/ For urgent inquiries, contact marchonavl@gmail.com