Press release from Asheville Tea Party:
Hendersonvile, NC 10AM, June 9, 2017: Famous Economist Stephen Moore will join FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon at the rally to honor Congressman Mark Meadows in Hendersonville, Thursday, June 15th at 12:30PM. The event is sponsored by FreedomWorks who represents over 6 million Americans passionate about promoting free markets and individual liberty.It is a great honor to host both Stephen Moore, a world respected economist, and FreedomWorks CE
O Adam Brandon to say Thank You to Congressman Mark Meadows for standing up for We The People.On Thursday, June 15th at 11:AM, supporters will gather atThe Golden Corral at 2535 Chimney Rock Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792 to join our special guests for a complimentary lunch and sign making.Between 12:30PM and 2:30PM, the crowd will then assemble for a Rally on Grove Street adjacent to the Court House and Congressman Meadows’ Office at 200 North Grove Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792.Stephen Moore served as senior economic adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, is a Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Project for Economic Growth for the Heritage Foundation, is a former president of the Club for Growth, and a member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board. In addition to authoring many New York Times best-selling books, Moore served as a former Fox News analyst, is a present senior economics analyst for CNN, and serves as senior economic contributor for Freedomworks.FreedomWorks CEO Adam Brandon previously served as the executive vice president of FreedomWorks and vice president of communications for the organization. Before joining FreedomWorks, Brandon served as a program director at the Junior Statesmen Foundation in Washington, DC, and was campaign manager for Ohio State Representative Bryan Williams’ bid to become mayor of Akron, OH. Adam was a press assistant on Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) 2000 presidential campaign. He also taught American History, Government and International Relations at The Emerson Preparatory School in Washington DC.A very, very special Thank You to FreedomWorks who makes this event possible. This is the fifth 2017 event FreedomWorks has sponsored in our area. We are truly honored to host this event.All welcome. Please let us know if you are coming. Jane at 828 692 3117or Jane@AshevilleTeaParty.org. Thank You!
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.