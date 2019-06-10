Press release from Distinguished Young Women:

Mobile, Ala. – Grace Stanek of Asheville, N.C. will travel to Mobile, Ala., on Monday, June 17, to participate in the 62nd Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 27, 28 and 29 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Stanek is one of 50 representatives competing for thousands of dollars in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2019.

Following her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of North Carolina, Stanek began preparations for the National Finals competition, which will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and self-expression. During her two weeks in Mobile, Stanek will participate in team building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events and engage in many hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition.

“We are excited to host these incredible young women who are true leaders in the areas of scholarship, leadership and talent,” said Kendra Haskins, Executive Director for Distinguished Young Women. “We know the future is in good hands with these dedicated young ladies.”

If selected as the program’s overall winner, Stanek will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self. The outreach program is designed to combat major issues facing children today including childhood obesity and high school drop out rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service. The outreach program consists of five elements – Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.

Stanek is a 2019 graduate of TC Roberson High School and the daughter of Susan and Bernard Stanek.

About Distinguished Young Women

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Our mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school. National sponsors include Mobile County, City of Mobile, Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Alabama Power Foundation, Wintzell’s Oyster House, Master Boat Builders, Encore Rehabilitation, Evonik, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.

For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at 251-438-3621 or Tara@DistinguishedYW.org or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.