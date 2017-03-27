Press release:

On March 30, the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 2 p.m. for a new Oncology and Infusion Center. The new location is at “One East” on the first floor beside the pharmacy. Veterans, employees, the community and the media are invited. Refreshments will be served.

Radiation oncology has been incorporated into the space for better coordination of care for oncology patients and the new Infusion Center is now equipped with 11 comfortable treatment recliners for patients to use, increasing the capacity from eight. DVD players and DVDs are offered upon request for those undergoing treatment to help pass the time.

Services offered by the new Oncology and Infusion Center include:

Chemotherapy and immunotherapy administration, Blood and blood product transfusions, Therapeutic phlebotomy, IV Hydration therapy, Immune globulin therapy, Iron replacement therapy, Therapeutic infusion and injection services, Porta-cath maintenance, Insertion, care and removal of peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) and central venous catheter, IV antibiotic therapy, Central venous access device maintenance (PICC line and implanted ports), Enzyme deficiency replacement, Disease specific specialty drug therapy (Gastrointestinal diseases, Gaucher disease, Fabry disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Behcet’s disease and Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada disease), Bone Marrow Biopsies.