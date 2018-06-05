Press release from Asheville Vaudeville:

Who: Asheville Vaudeville’s Down With Pants Faction (we’ll keep ’em up for this venue). Starring Claire Dima, April LeQueen, Jim Julien, Corr de Joch.

What: 33 Rhymes Or Reasons To Keep Asheville Asheville, a Dr. Seuss-ish, high-energy, dynamic & comedic visual performance poem on the subject of the artists who make up the heart & soul of this town’s world-famous scene. Adapted from Claire Dima’s Live Arts Survival Outline, and converted to rhyming narrative by Corr de Joch.

When: 2:30 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 9, 2018

Where: Xpand Fest Community Stage, on Buxton Ave by Green Man, across from Urban Orchard, a block East of Coxe Ave (between Collier & Millard).

Why: To open a dialogue about shaping Asheville’s future while retaining our local performing arts scene and community values. Because Asheville can’t be Asheville without the arts, and Asheville artists can’t afford to stay in Asheville without a course correction by the city.