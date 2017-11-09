Press release from Asheville Vaudeville:
Asheville Vaudeville invites you to two shows on November 18, 2017!
Rigel 7, our Lunatic Lord of Laughs, hosts a show of the bizarre and bemusing. It’s an intergalactic tour of the variety arts with comedians, ladies floating in the air, pole dance shenanigans, absurdist theater, dancing girls, magic, and mischief. Whatever you like, we’ve probably got it in this show.
Ella Minnope on the pole
Queen April on the Burlesque
The Flying Gillyfish on the trapeze
Bertram and Bettina in the coffin
Danny Whitson on the mind reading magic
Sera Sehara on the Bellydance
Craig Holcombe standing up on the comedy
Corr de Joch on the pithy social commentary
Asheville Vaudeville has proudly featured the various skills, talents, and unique arts of our local performers since 2009. You’ll never see the same act twice!
Two shows, two prices 7:30 – $15, 10:00 – $12
Recommended for 18 and over. Cheerfully not family friendly!
At the Beloved Toy Boat Community Art Space. 101 Fairview Road, Asheville NC 28803
