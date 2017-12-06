Press release from Asheville Vaudeville:

Asheville Vaudeville welcomes one and all to a night of wonders, presented by some of the most amazing performers in Asheville! Our beloved home, Toy Boat Community Art Space, will be closing at the end of December due to a brewery expansion, and so we are giving the Toy Boat a big send off!

Our Mistress of Ceremonies is Millie Van Illa, Asheville’s Saucy Sweetheart, who will guide you along this winding, wintery path of magic and mirth.

You won’t want to miss the fiery magic of Sneaky McFly, a multi-talented tribute by Cody Hayman, gore you’ll adore from Kitty Wampus on trapeze, a snappy, tappy send-off-and-‘f’-off by Elizabeth Evans, the bemusingly bewildering clowning talent of Lucky Rigel 7, the regal burlesque of Queen April and members of the The Girly Girl Revue, ALL the veterans of the Asheville Vaudeville stage — as presented via the puppetry of Keith Shubert, America’s Favorite Cartoon Witch, and a very special return to the Asheville Vaudeville stage, making a special trip to Asheville so that she may present to you some sexy elven juggling: Lucy Antonia Eden!

Asheville Vaudeville has proudly featured the various skills, talents, and unique arts of local performers since 2009. You’ll never see the same act twice at Asheville Vaudeville, and sadly, *you’ll never see Asheville Vaudeville on the Toy Boat stage again after this special night*. This evening’s high caliber cornucopia of artists will wrap up Asheville Vaudeville’s stay on our beloved Toy Boat’s stage before it is sucked into the Grinch-sack of “Beer City, USA.” So it is an especially significant show, and you will NOT want to miss it!

As usual, this show is intended for grownup children, 18+

Tickets are available at the door (cash/credit)

7:30pm – $15

10:00pm – $12

http://www.avlvaudeville.com/

STAY TUNED over the next couple months, as we will – hopefully soon – be announcing a NEW LOCATION where you can see our magic return for your enjoyment!