Press release:

Who: Asheville Vaudeville

What: The April 15th Asheville Vaudeville Shows, 7:30pm and 10:00pm

Where: Toy Boat Community Artspace, 101 Fairview Road, Asheville, NC 28801

How Much: $15.00 for the 7:30pm show, $12.00 for the 10:00pm show

When: April 15th at 7:30pm and at 10:00pm

Contact: www.avlvaudeville.com or ashevillevaudeville@gmail.com

What: The Final show in Asheville Vaudeville’s Spring 2017 season.

Spring has sprung, taxes are done and the April Asheville Vaudeville show is featuring April – Queen April!! Asheville’s Royal Highness of Burly-Q will be our Mistress of Ceremonies for the last show of the 2017 spring season. Joining Queen April for the springiest, funniest, craziest shows of the season, are America’s favorite cartoon witch and puppeteer, Keith Shubert of Toy Box Theatre, the breathtaking acrobatics of Pitch Catch Circus, aerial dancing with Lauren Napoli, fiery belly dancing by Claire Dima, stand up comedy from Craig Holcombe, pole dancing magic from Ella Minnope, burlesque comedy from MolliTov Tumult, theatrical wonder by Walter Beals and the mind blowing antics from Rigel 7! You’ll never see the same act twice at Asheville Vaudeville. So you don’t want to miss these shows. Your Queen commands it.

Join us for two shows on Saturday, April, 2017 at Toy Boat Community Artspace in Biltmore Village! As usual, this show is intended for grownup children, 18+

Tickets available at the door for both shows. 7:30pm – $15.00 10:00pm – $12.00