Press release:

Asheville Vaudeville welcomes one and all to a night of wonders, presented by some of the most amazing performers in Asheville!

Our Master of Ceremonies is Toybox Theatre, also known as America’s Favorite Cartoon Witch. The perfect pre-Halloween experience awaits!

We have prepared for you a show full of puppets, burlesque, and feats of strength and skill! We are pleased to welcome back to the Asheville Vaudeville stage the trapeze arts of the amazing Leslie June, education from Jim Julien and his puppets, acrobatics by Cassie Drew & Ryan Hamity, theater to make you think by Corr de Joch, burlesque by Ariel Vanator, and Ella Minnope on the lollipop lyra! We welcome to the stage for the first time, Chastain Criswell, The Traveling Magician, and burlesque by Richmond’s darling Moxie LaBouche!

Since 2009, Asheville Vaudeville has been proud to feature the wildly diverse skills, talents, and unique art of our local performers. You’ll never see the same act at Asheville Vaudeville twice!

As usual, this show is intended for grownup children, 18+

Tickets are available at the door. 7:30pm – 15$, 10:00pm – 12$

WHO: Asheville Vaudeville

WHAT: A night of vaudeville performance, including burlesque, puppetry, comedy, and dance. Two Shows in one fabulous night!

WHEN: Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 7:30pm and 10:00pm

WHERE: Toy Boat Community Artspace, 101 Fairview Road, Asheville (in Biltmore Village)

PRICE: $15.00 for 7:30 pm show, $12.00 for 10:00pm show. Tickets at door.

MORE DETAILS: http://www.avlvaudeville.com