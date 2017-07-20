Press release from Gwen Wisler campaign:

Vice Mayor Gwen Wisler will file for re-election to a second term on Asheville City Council today.

Wisler, the top vote-getter in 2013, was elected as Vice Mayor by fellow council members in 2015. Wisler has distinguished herself through leadership on public engagement and equity, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and her expertise with finances.

“There are a lot of different ways to look at issues, and we can make smarter decisions when we hear from as many people as possible about how they see things,” Wisler said. “Acting with civility and kindness is key to being able to truly listen and learn from others.”

“Listening, digging in, taking responsibility for finding workable solutions—that’s how I’ve served and that’s what I want to continue doing.”

Wisler championed the framework of the new Human Relations Commission, which aims to ensure that we learn from those who experience institutional racism and those who study how to dismantle it. Wisler advocated for the creation of the position of Equity Manager so that there can be accountability and transparency to the City’s commitment to integrate equity into our policies, practices, and budgets.

Wisler expanded the City’s outreach to underserved populations to increase participation and transparency about how the City chooses volunteers for service on boards and commissions. She will lead an Open House about opportunities for Asheville residents to serve on those advisory bodies that are often essential to soliciting broad community input and shaping policy.

Wisler supports the expansion of the City’s greenways which now includes almost five miles of trails, and has advocated for bicycle infrastructure including the first on-street bike parking. Wisler has voted with the majority to enact living wages, fund affordable housing, improve bus routes and service hours, address development, and support the $74 million infrastructure bond package.

“Our voters enthusiastically supported the bonds and I am committed to manage the bond spending wisely. We need to manage the growth throughout the city to address the very real frustrations of residents, many of whom are struggling,” Wisler said.

Wisler earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and was a CPA with a national accounting firm and CEO of The Coleman Company, First Alert, Eastpak and Powermate. She moved to Asheville in 2006 with her husband, Lee Pirtle. Wisler launched a barter-only business consulting firm; Asheville Profits. Wisler provides custom consulting to small businesses in exchange for the recipient volunteering hours at local nonprofits.

Wisler is a lifelong conservationist with a special interest in native plants and sustainable gardening. She volunteers or has volunteered with the Asheville Buncombe Food Policy Council, Bountiful Cities, WNC Historical Association, Asheville GreenWorks, Grove Park Sunset Mountain Neighborhood Association, Working Wheels, Asheville on Bikes, Blue Ridge Bike Club and is the president of the Botanical Gardens at Asheville. Wisler and her husband are avid cyclists, and she teaches children and adults how to ride bicycles safely though Cycle Smart Buncombe and the League of American Bicyclists.