The results are in for SportsEvents Magazine’s list of the “Top 12 Outdoor Adventure Sports Spots” presented by Ohio s Lake Erie Shores and Islands. After reviewing destinations from across the country, SportsEvents Editors compiled a Facebook ballot with a list of 25 outdoor sports destinations that are known for adrenaline-pumping adventure sports. From those 25 “Outdoor Adventure Sports Spots,” fans were asked to vote for their top picks.

“From hair-raising biking feats high-atop a mountain to heart-pounding maneuvering through white-water rapids, this contest highlighted some of the best adventure sports destinations in the U.S.,” said SportsEvents Magazine’s Managing Editor Sherri Middleton. “The top 12 destinations selected by Facebook fans will not disappoint. These sports spots offer thrilling experiences in water, air and on land. Each destination has more than one way to challenge the most adventurous athlete.

The following list of 12 destinations gained the top votes. The August print and digital issue of SportsEvents will share this list with sports events planners from across the country. Winners are listed in order of the top number of votes received.