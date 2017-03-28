Press release from the District Attorney Buncombe County:

An Asheville woman will spend more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of Trafficking in Opiates, three counts of Conspiracy to Traffick in Opiates, three counts of Obtaining Controlled Substance by Fraud, and four counts of Attempting to Obtain Controlled Substance by Fraud.

On March 27, 2017, Superior Court Judge Mark Powell sentenced Shannon Gayle Shelton, 26, to serve an active prison term of 70 months minimum to 93 months maximum in the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

“Shelton and her codefendant Doris Worley were involved in a multiyear prescription fraud conspiracy to obtain oxycodone that included offenses in several counties that were investigated by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department” assistant District Attorney Pat Patton stated.

Both defendants had prior convictions for prescription fraud and other drug offenses.

“Our law enforcement partners are making every effort to remove those who sell heroin and dangerous drugs from our streets and today’s convictions show that this office backs their efforts,” District Attorney Todd Williams said.

Shelton was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

Worley plead guilty to similar offenses on February 27, 2017 and also received a 70-93 month sentence.