Asheville YMCA celebrates renovations with open house, ribbon cutting

Flagship Y expands services for downtown community

Asheville, N.C., March 8, 2018 – The Asheville Y is celebrating the completion of major renovations with two community events:

Saturday, March 10 the Y is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event features tours, light refreshments, exercise demonstrations, family activities, and prize giveaways, including gift cards to local merchants.

Tuesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. is the official ribbon cutting with the Asheville Chamber of Commerce. Light refreshments will be served.

Built in 1970 and last updated in the mid-1990s, the downtown Asheville Y is home to more than 9,500 YMCA members. A $2.5 million renovation project began last July. Upgrades include:

2,400-square-foot expansion of the wellness center with higher ceiling

New flooring, lights and fans

New fitness equipment (including handicapped-accessible and cardio pieces)

Additional stretching space

Covered entryway with ADA-accessible doors

Resurfaced and renovated pool and sauna areas

New major mechanical units to more efficiently heat water for pools and showers

Nutrition outreach commissary (scheduled to open spring 2018)

Novus Architects developed the renovation plan, and Hickory Construction was the general contractor.

These renovations are more than cosmetic. They are a sign of the Y’s commitment to the health, well-being, and economic development of downtown Asheville,” said YMCA of WNC President and CEO Paul Vest. “We are especially excited about creating space for a new nutrition outreach area, which will allow us to reduce food insecurity for more residents.”

New members who join the Y at the downtown location March 10-13 will pay no joining fee. To learn more, contact the Asheville Y at (828) 210-9622.