Press release from Asheville Yoga Center:

Asheville, N.C., June 13, 2017—Asheville Yoga Center (AYC) announces Asheville-based Our VOICE as its Charity of the Month for June. Through the Charity of the Month, AYC partners with area nonprofits to help generate awareness and drive support for their community efforts.

To raise funds for Our VOICE, on Thursday, June 29, 10% of community and drop-in class sales at AYC will benefit Our VOICE, donation boxes will be in the studio and Boutique all month, and AYC will be donating $250.

“Our VOICE is a critical voice in this community in advocating for victims of sexual assault and abuse,” said Melissa Pennscott, a general manager at AYC. “We’re proud to aid their efforts to serve people at a moment in their lives when they are especially vulnerable and in need of support.”