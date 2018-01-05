Press release from Asheville Yoga Center:

Asheville Yoga Center is cycling into the New Year with Asheville on Bikes to help support eco-friendly transportation and bike safety in the community. Starting Jan. 1, there will be donation boxes in AYC’s studio and boutique locations for monetary contributions. On Thursday, Jan. 25, 10 percent of drop-in and community-class sales will be donated to the charity along with a direct donation of $250.

“We realize the importance of reducing our carbon footprint and improving our sidewalks, greenways, and infrastructures to ensure the safety of community transportation. We are glad that we can support their efforts,” says Melissa Pennscott, general manager of the yoga studio.

The nonprofit takes a three-pronged approach to achieving this goal: educating children and adults in the community about urban cycling; advocating for the advancement of transportation policies that meet the needs of all community members; and celebrations in the form of community bike rides and events designed to encourage participation. The signature celebration and fundraiser is Bike Love, which will take place Saturday, Feb. 24.

“The goal of Asheville on Bikes is to make transportation safe and accessible for all people in the Asheville Community,” says Mike Sule, Director of Asheville on Bikes.

For more information on Asheville on Bikes, go to ashevilleonbikes.com.