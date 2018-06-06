Press release from HomeWord:
The HomeWord Youth Slam Team has been accepted to the Brave New Voices festival for the 7th year in a row! This year the festival is in Houston, TX, and HomeWord is proud to represent Asheville, NC, in the International Youth Poetry Slam — the largest youth slam in the world. To get there though, we need to cover travel, food, and other essentials to cover 3 coaches and a full team of poets for a week in the great state of Texas!
The GoFundMe campaign seeks to raise $3,500 before the group leaves for the festival on July 17. Contribute here.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.