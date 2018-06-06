Press release from HomeWord:

The HomeWord Youth Slam Team has been accepted to the Brave New Voices festival for the 7th year in a row! This year the festival is in Houston, TX, and HomeWord is proud to represent Asheville, NC, in the International Youth Poetry Slam — the largest youth slam in the world. To get there though, we need to cover travel, food, and other essentials to cover 3 coaches and a full team of poets for a week in the great state of Texas!

The GoFundMe campaign seeks to raise $3,500 before the group leaves for the festival on July 17. Contribute here.