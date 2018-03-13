Press release from Asheville Youth Sailing:

Asheville Youth Sailing strives to enable young sailors from all backgrounds to explore and discover the extent of their talents and abilities, build leadership skills, teamwork and critical thinking through an on-the-water sailing education.

This competitive scholarship program, available to only 14 junior sailors, gives the participants the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the sport of sailing at no cost to them or their families. Asheville Youth Sailing focuses on school-age children who exhibit a strong work ethic and a positive attitude, putting forth effort to help themselves, and might not have the opportunity to attend well-structured summer sailing education without financial assistance.

Lessons on twelve Saturday mornings from May through mid-September covering everything from sailing traditions, language, skills, and boat handling. Fun and educational opportunity. No experience necessary.

The sailors will be assigned a boat and gear to use and care for throughout the duration of the 2018 program. Safe and friendly instruction on Saturday mornings will push the sailors to try this new sport and build the skills and confidence they need to independently sail a small dinghy on their own.

Each summer, the Asheville Sailing Club and the Asheville Youth Sailing program hold a charitable fundraiser regatta in conjunction with the Lake Julian, Buncombe County Park and Recreation community to celebrate the achievements of its sailors!

Information Session for potential program applicants, parents, and guardians: Wednesday, April 4, 6:30-8 p.m. at Asheville Sailing Club Pavilion at Lake Julian Park

Applications due April 15, 2018. Openings still available. Apply here: https://ashevilleyouthsailing.org/apply/