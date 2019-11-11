Press release from the City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville’s Office of Economic Development hosts the City Manager’s Development Forum twice a year, in May and November. The next forum is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the U.S. Cellular Center Banquet Hall, 87 Haywood St.

The forum — which is free and open to the public — provides members of the development community, design professionals, contractors, real estate community and citizens an opportunity to learn about current development trends, regulatory updates, and management initiatives within the City of Asheville.

Forum attendees will hear the latest on the Asheville area’s current economic indicators and the financial and economic challenges facing the City. The agenda includes:

· Opening remarks and introductions by Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell.

· Development Services Director Ben Woody will review development data trends using a new visual map tool.

· Planning Director Todd Okolichany will give updates on the recent Council-approved hotel moratorium initiative, Urban Centers rezoning and the planning process on the City-owned property on Haywood Street and Page Avenue downtown.

· Business Inclusion Program Manager Rosanna Mulcahy will discuss outreach efforts for minority and women-owned businesses for an opportunity to participate as providers of goods and services to the City.

· Community Development Program Director Paul D’Angelo and Real Estate Program Director Nikki Reid will give a presentation on the City’s affordable housing initiative.

The forum is open to all interested members of the public. A light lunch will be served. There is no cost to attend the Fall 2019 Development Forum.

For more information, call 828-232-4505.