Press release:

Asheville’s Poetry Cabaret Collective is going to Washington, D.C.

You are invited to a House Party in one of the most luxurious homes in all of Western North Carolina, Hanger Hall, to celebrate Asheville artists representing us in Washington DC at the 2017 Capital Fringe Festival.

Poetry, Live Music, Burlesque, Magic, Fire Eating, Lite Fare. Bring snacks to share if you can. You may bring your own wine if you bring your own glasses. For the first time, Poetry Cabaret is taking place in a private residence and you are invited.

Poetry Cabaret House Party/Fundraiser: Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 7 to 10:30 PM at Hanger Hall, on historic Chicken Hill in Asheville, North Carolina. Suggested donation $10 – $20. Get full details at www.PoetryCabaret.com

Asheville’s Poetry Cabaret Collective has been performing risqué and avant-garde shows twice a year for the past two years, in private clubs and as part of the Asheville Fringe Arts Festival.

This year, they are taking the show to Washington, D.C., while it’s still legal to stand-up for free speech, speak erotic words, showcase boylesque and burlesque acts, make magic, and perform trump poetry near The White House.

Poetry Cabaret Director Caleb Beissert explains, “It costs a lot to take a whole troupe to D.C. We’re performing extra shows down here in Asheville to help pay for our expenses.”