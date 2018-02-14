Asheville, N.C., Feb. 14, 2018 – The YMCA of Western North Carolina’s Winter Markets now accept SNAP payments, making fresh, healthy, local food more accessible to everyone in the community.

The Y hosts weekly markets in south and north Asheville, featuring dozens of vendors selling cheese, meat, eggs, vegetables, fruits, and breads, as well as baked goods, specialty products, and crafts.

The federal Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program offers nutrition assistance to eligible low-income individuals and families.

“Accepting SNAP payments allows us to bridge the gap between the food secure and the food insecure,” said YMCA of WNC Nutrition Manager Lisa Riggsbee. “And in addition to access, SNAP users also get exposed to healthy foods they might not have tried otherwise. The program is also helpful to farmers and vendors, who now have a broader range of customers for their products.”

Vendor fees from the markets help support the Y’s nutrition outreach programs, which distribute free, fresh food to thousands of local residents each year.

The YMCA’s Winter Market-North takes place every Saturday through March 31 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Woodfin YMCA, 40 N. Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28804.

The YMCA’s Winter Market-South is the only winter market in Buncombe County. It takes place on Wednesdays through March 28 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Reuter Family YMCA, 3 Town Square Blvd., Asheville, NC 28803.