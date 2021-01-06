Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department:
As of January 6th, 11 Detention Officers and two Detainees at the Buncombe County Detention Facility are currently positive for COVID-19.
A total of 26 staff at the Detention Facility have tested positive since the beginning of the cluster outbreak in December and a total of nine detainees have now tested positive for COVID-19 within the facility.
Testing of both staff and detainees for the affected housing units is taking place each week. The Sheriff’s Office is working closely with Buncombe County Health and Human Services to ensure all public health protocols are followed during isolation, quarantine, and case investigation of positive test results for COVID-19 within the Buncombe County Detention Facility.
Positive test results for both staff and detainees at the Buncombe County Detention Facility are posted online as part of the NCDHHS Outbreaks and Clusters report.
