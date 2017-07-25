Attic Salt Theatre Company, a local not-for-profit, has recently moved into the Mill at Riverside in Woodfin and opened Attic Salt Theatre Arts Space. The studio is home to Attic Salt’s classes for adults and kids, and being offered as a rental space for meetings, rehearsals, classes and special events. With twenty years experience working with kids, Attic Salt is launching a series of Production Classes for kids at the new studio.

Beginning on September 25th, a new 10-week Youth Production Class will launch for kids ages 8- 16. Acting for Littles – ages 4-7 will run for 5 weeks beginning October 19th. “It is our hope that these new classes will fill in the gaps of the other wonderful programs offered here in Asheville. Many of the other programs have long wait lists for their classes. Clearly, there is a need for additional offerings, and we hope that our classes can work in concert with existing programs by offering a different focus.” Says Executive Director, Marci Bernstein.

Attic Salt’s classes will focus heavily on process and are a great opportunity for less- experienced kids to dip their toe into the world of performance. The Youth Production Class will strive to meet each performer at their own level to build a show of vignettes – scenes, monologues and poetry – all based around a theme of the kids’ choosing. This approach eliminates the concept of lead roles and ensemble roles and allows every child to work to their full potential. This class will culminate in three public performances at the auditorium at Rainbow Community School.

Acting for Littles is an introduction to performing for kids ages 4-7. This class uses music, movement, improvisation and acting games to teach the fundamentals of acting. Depending on the kids involved, the class may end with a small performance for friends and family.

For nearly twenty years Attic Salt has been sharing our message with students that theater is something you can do at home. Kids are natural storytellers and creative beings, and when given the chance to work at their own comfort level, their silly, imaginative, daring and brave selves always shine through! All Attic Salt youth classes are based in this belief. We aim to bring out the makers in children by meeting each of them where they are and celebrating every victory, no matter how small.

Founded in 1998, Attic Salt was a children’s theater company for many years, touring shows for family audiences around the Northeast US. Attic Salt’s directors Marci Bernstein (Executive Director) and Jeff Catanese (Artistic Director) have written three theater education books for Scholastic Press and spent almost two decades teaching arts education classes in NYC schools, working with over 3000 students. Since relocating to Asheville, Attic Salt hosted thirteen months of shows for families in the River Arts District in their Saturdays On Stage series. Outside of Attic Salt, Marci and Jeff both direct Youth Production Classes for Asheville Community Theatre.

For more information, please contact Marci Bernstein at marci@atticsalt.org or Jeff Catanese at jeff@atticsalt.org.