Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency:

Wednesday, August 14, 2024, is a code YELLOW air quality forecast day for the valleys and south ridges of Asheville and Buncombe County. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities.

For the north ridge tops, it is a code GREEN air quality forecast day. No health impacts are expected when air quality is in this range.

For up-to-date forecasts and discussion, go to:

https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu/