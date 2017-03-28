Press release from UNC Asheville:

Christine Hale, author of the novel Basil’s Dream and the memoir A Piece of Sky, A Grain of Rice, will give a reading at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 in UNC Asheville’s Karpen Hall, Laurel Forum. Her talk is free and open to the public.

Hale’s memoir, A Piece of Sky, A Grain of Rice: A Memoir in Four Meditations, was praised by author Dinty W. Moore as “an exquisite engagement with those tough human questions that must be asked even if they can never be answered.” Her novel, Basil’s Dream, published in 2009, received an honorable mention in the 2010 Library of Virginia Literary Awards. Her short fiction and creative nonfiction have appeared in publications including Arts & Letters, Hippocampus and Still, among others.

For more information, contact Rick Chess, chair and professor of UNC Asheville’s Department of English, at rchess@unca.edu.