Press release from Spellbound Children’s Bookshop:

WHAT: Author Event with Lyndsay Ely (Gunslinger Girl)

WHEN: Saturday January 20th 6:00 – 7:00pm

WHERE: Spellbound Children’s Bookshop, 640 Merrimon Avenue (Merrimon Square Shopping Center, above The Hop)

COST: Free!

Do you want to be in at the beginning for the next hot young adult author? Spellbound Children’s Bookshop, Asheville’s locally owned independent bookstore for kids and teens, hosts Lyndsay Ely for her debut novel, Gunslinger Girl, on Saturday, January 20th from 6 – 7 pm. The event is free to attend, with ample free parking.

Picture Katniss Everdeen crossed with Annie Oakley– that’s Serendipity ‘Pity’ Jones. She’s the heroine the new West needs, in an imagined future. The US has been fractured by a Second Civil War. Pity Jones finds a home of sorts in the corrupt, lawless city of Cessation. Her shooting skills make her a star of the Theater Vespertine, but there’s a grim side to the Theater that Pity’s about to discover. Gunslinger Girl provides rip-roaring action for ages 14 and up. This is a free event for all ages. Lyndsay will be doing a reading and taking questions, with a book signing to follow. Event details are at www.spellboundbookshop.com.