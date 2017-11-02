Avadim Technologies Inc. CEO Steve Woody To Present At The 5th Annual Microbiome R&D and Business Collaboration Forum: USA

Woody Calls for a Paradigm Shift in Rethinking Infection Prevention and Innovative Outcomes With New Microbiome Therapies Like Theraworx® Technology

ASHEVILLE, NC, November 1, 2017 – Avadim Technologies Inc. (“Avadim”), the Bionome Therapies™ life sciences company, today announced that its CEO, Steve Woody, will be one of the leading industry experts to speak at the 5th Annual Microbiome R&D and Business Collaboration Forum: USA, one of the world’s leading microbiome conferences, on November 2-3 in San Diego, California. This year’s conference is expected to attract over 400 attendees in the field, with the leading microbiome scientists, academics, and investors looking to establish partnerships, collaborations, and gain insight into the challenges and opportunities facing our microbiomes in health and disease by bringing innovative therapies to the market.

During his presentation, Woody will challenge the outdated approach currently used to prevent infection through decontamination and eradication of all microorganisms on the skin, and introduce the new 21st Century approach of optimizing the patient’s skin immunology for unprecedented health outcomes. Woody states, “This session will address deficiencies in the old paradigm of decolonization for infection prevention and highlight the new paradigm of microbiome management. The microbiome of the skin and associated tissue are key to establishing and maintaining a balance of healthy flora on the skin, resulting in an appropriate way to manage the infections that plague hospitals around the globe.”

Steve Woody has served as Avadim’s Chief Executive Officer since September 2013. With over 30 years experience in the medical devices field, he has assisted more than 30 companies with regulatory support and strategic planning necessary for the launch of new or modified medical devices, with the start of his career in the medical device field with a company called Medical Action Industries, Inc. (Medical Action). From there, Steve launched Integrated Quality Systems, an organization focused on launching new medical devices into the healthcare sector. In 2004, he founded G3 Medical, which focuses on manufacturing, packaging, and sterilization services along with quality system management before he formed Avadim LLC in 2007, which was later acquired by the Company.



About Avadim Technologies Inc.

Based in Asheville NC, Avadim Technologies, Inc. is the Bionome Life Science company. Avadim’s patented platform technology drives the company’s development and marketing of topical, low pH, microbiome-compliant formulations which address multiple applications in both clinical patient care and consumer health. Our innovative approaches to neuromuscular health and performance, and to multiple skin-related patient care challenges, are safe, non-centrally acting, and cost effective, and are changing markets and improving lives.

