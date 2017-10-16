Press release from Avadim Technologies:

AVADIM TECHNOLOGIES / HEATH SHULER FALL GOLF INVITATIONAL HITS THE LINKS THIS TUESDAY

(Asheville, NC) – One of western North Carolina’s most anticipated golfing event takes to the links tomorrow as the Cliffs at Walnut Cove once again hosts the Avadim Technologies / Heath Shuler Fall Golf Invitational.

More than 200 golfers, celebrities, volunteers, and supporters will help welcome the tournament as it returns to the Cliffs where the Heath Shuler Fall Golf Invitational has been held for more than a decade but now will have a new name and new look as the world renowned Asheville Based company, Avadim Technologies joins Heath in what will be their annual signature event to benefit Eblen Charities.

Hundreds of walkers, runners, and teams will take to the campus of Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College this Saturday, October 14th for the Seventieth Annual Eblen Charities Walk, Run, or Roll.

Throughout his storied career, Heath has been acknowledged as one of the top high school, collegiate, and professional football players in history. As a businessman and entrepreneur he has established numerous companies. When called upon, he set that all aside to serve as our representative in the United States Congress, bringing his leadership skills to help guide our nation through difficult times and ensuring that those in our community had a voice in Washington.

But his service to the community far from ended there. Heath’s outreach and service to our community and those less fortunate play as large a role in his legend as does any of the other roles he plays.

From being an integral part of the outreach of Eblen Charities, to his Heath Shuler Foundation, and the Giving Thanks at Thanksgiving Program which distributes more than 13,000 meals to local families the day before Thanksgiving (along with Ingles

Markets, Duke Energy, Friday Staffing, Wells Fargo Advisors, Asheville Radio Group, and board members), Heath’s work in our community touches thousands of lives each year.

Certainly the same can be said about one of Asheville’s newest companies, who in less than five years has touched countless lives and has improved healthcare not only in western North Carolina but around the world.

Avadim Technologies has created revolutionary topical therapies that work effectively while preserving the health of the skin, allowing the skin to do its job of protecting underlying tissues and organs. These therapies are already making a difference in a wide range of areas—from hospital-acquired conditions to muscle cramps and more—and they have the potential to address a multitude of conditions in the future.

Whether developing products aimed to improve health and enhance quality of life or helping communities through local and global philanthropy efforts, Avadim’s mission is to serve. And that is what Avadim means – “servant”—and it’s a responsibility that this amazing company doesn’t take lightly.

“This is something that I look forward to each year,” says Heath. “It is an honor to be part of this wonderful community and Eblen Charities as together we work to make life better for so many children, adults, and families in need. This need makes what we do all that more important. The tournament has grown each year and now thanks to oiur long-time friends and sponsors at Avadim Technologies and all of our other presenting, corporate sponsors, and all the teams who are joining us again this year. It is wonderful to know that what we do here has such an impact on those in our community during these difficult times.”

The festivities begin for the tournament on Monday evening, October 16th with a reception for our sponsors, teams, friends, and supporters, at CharBar 7 in Gerber Village. The event will continue with the tournament and dinner on the course on Tuesday.

For more information on the Avadim Technologies / Heath Shuler Fall Golf Invitational, please contact Bill Murdock at 828-242-2848 0r via email at wmurdock@eblencharities.org