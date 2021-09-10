From Asheville Area Arts Council:

September 10, 2021 – Asheville, N.C. | The Asheville Area Arts Council will host a virtual AVL Arts Town Hall on September 21 at 12 pm on implementing health and safety protocols at local live events.

Liz Whalen Tallent— arts council board member and special events director for The Orange Peel and Rabbit Rabbit– will moderate the webinar. Panelists include representatives from Wortham Center for the Performing Arts, The Grey Eagle, Salvage Station, White Horse Black Mountain, Harrah’s Cherokee Center- Asheville, The Orange Peel. and Rabbit Rabbit.

The discussion will focus on pandemic related health and safety protocols currently in place at these venues, the lessons these venue operators have learned, and their current challenges.

“I’m so grateful the arts council is able to facilitate this conversation amongst Asheville’s public facing arts-organizations,” said Tallent. “This has been an incredibly challenging time for all of us, and it’s so valuable to share conversation and learn from our mutual experiences.”

Buncombe County Health Preparedness Director Fletcher Tove and City of Asheville Community Event Manager Jon Fillman will also be on hand to help answer questions.

“We are still in the middle of a global pandemic and we are currently seeing surges around the country more aggressive than anything we saw in 2020,” said Buncombe County Public Health Preparedness Director Fletcher Tove. “Each one of us has a role to play in safeguarding our community and that starts with getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors.”

To register go to ashevillearts.com/town-hall.