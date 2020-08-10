Notice from Buncombe County Health and Human Services:
Schools around the country have gone virtual and changed their whole approach to starting the school year due to COVID 19 pandemic. Join us for a Let’s Talk COVID-19 & Schools with Buncombe County Schools and Asheville City Schools as they discuss the ways that our schools and child development systems will be responsive to the needs of all Buncombe County and Asheville City students.
Join the conversation on Tuesday August 11, 2020 from 5:30 -6:30 as local K-12 education leaders provide updates on what’s ahead for the 2020-21 school year. During the call, panelists will provide information on plans in place for student health, prevention efforts, local resources, as well as what’s next in distance and online learning. This conversation will be in English and we will be offering Spanish interpretation for listeners. This event will be live streamed on Buncombe County Government’s Facebook Page.
Panelists include:
o Dr. Gene Freeman, ACS Superintendent
o Dr. Tony Baldwin, Buncombe County Schools Superintendent
o Shaunda Sanford. Asheville City Schools Board Chair
o Kidada Wynn, ACS Director of Student Services
o David Thompson, BCS Director of Student Services
o April Dockery, Executive Director of Student Support
