Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

Investigators with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an Arson at a business north of Weaverville. Surveillance video posted on BCSO’s facebook page shows two trucks exploding into flames around 8:00 pm on November 30th at The Yard located on Cole Road off Clarks Chapel Road. This is the second Arson at that location this year. Our investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Burns at 828-250-4460.