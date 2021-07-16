Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile.

Jayla Ann Barrett is age 16 and approximately 5’ 4” and 160 pounds with dark hair. Barrett was last seen on July 12 near her home in the Candler area of Buncombe County. Barrett may presently be in the Lincoln and Mecklenburg county area.

Anyone with information about the location of Jayla Barrett is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.